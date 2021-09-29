Northampton woman, 30, slams council as 'bullies' after bailiffs clamp her car over unpaid bus lane fine

Ruta's car was clamped on Tuesday (September 28)

A Northampton woman has slammed the council as 'bullies' after bailiffs clamped her car over an unpaid bus lane fine.

Ruta, from the town centre, had her Fiat 500 clamped this week and must now pay £400 to have it unlocked.

This saga started on February 20 when Ruta used the controversial 24-hour bus lane in St James' Road to undertake a car which was turning right into Westbridge Garage in a bid to ease congestion.

She does not dispute the fact she was in the bus lane but says she is currently in the process of appealing the issue.

She was sent three letters by the council issuing her fines which start at £60 and go up to £98 before being passed on to an enforcement agency.

However, due to having the incorrect address on her DVLA record due to moving house, the fines were sent to her previous address in Northampton.

This meant she did not receive any letters telling her she was caught in the lane. The 30-year-old admits this was an error on her part.

On September 2, Ruta then got a letter from Newlyn debt collectors, based in Clarke Road, asking her to pay a total of £173 because she had missed her payments. This was the first time she became aware of the issue.

The lettings agent said she immediately appealed it on West Northamptonshire Council's website.

Ruta was sent an automated email saying the account was 'on hold', which she believed would put a temporary stop to any bailiff action.

However, three weeks later, on Tuesday (September 28), bailiffs were at her front door and her car was clamped.

Ruta said: "I was just preventing traffic, that's all I was doing. I was in there for two seconds. Fair enough, I will pay the initial fine, but I cannot afford to pay £400.

"This has never happened to me before. I don't know the exact rules. I don't know what to do. My account is on hold."

Ruta appealed her fine by emailing the council but said she received no response.

She said: "I had no response from the council for the past three weeks after my account was put on hold then bailiffs came and clamped my car.

"I'm stressed, surprised. I don't know why it's happening. The council told me I should have known the account being on hold is an automated email and that I have to still pay.

"I want people to know that if you receive this 'on hold' email, don't believe it.

"The council continues to bully drivers with unfair charges.

"I am absolutely appalled, stressed and extremely upset over this - this amount of money is huge for me."

Ruta said she pleaded with the bailiffs to give her 'more time' when they came and clamped her car.

She has now sent off an appeal to the Traffic Enforcement Centre but will have to wait three weeks for a response. That means another three weeks minimum of her car being clamped.

She added: "I work in lettings so I need to drive around. It's very important. I need it on a daily basis. Thank goodness my business is being understandable. It's crazy."

A WNC spokesman said: “Any motorist who has received communication from enforcement agents in respect of a parking or bus lane penalty charge notice should contact the Traffic Enforcement Centre directly to see if they can apply to file an ‘out of time’ witness statement/statutory declaration.

“All cases will continue to progress unless an application is received and at that point, the council decides based on the individual case whether it accepts or contests the application.

"It is important however, to note that once a case reaches this stage, three statutory notices have already been sent to the address provided by the DVLA.”

The Chron has reported extensively on the bus lane camera since it was first introduced in February.

One man from Long Buckby won an appeal against the council for performing the exact same manoeuvre as Ruta.

A judge threw the case out of court saying the incident was 'trivial and should be disregarded'.

