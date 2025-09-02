Main Northampton road to close this evening for unknown period of time due to burst water main

A main Northampton road is set to close this evening, for an unknown period of time, due to a burst water main.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A508 Kingsthorpe Road, near Aldi, is set to shut at 6pm on Tuesday September 2.

Anglian Water is enforcing the road closure so that its engineers can fix a burst water main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) posted on social media about the closure of the busy road to warn drivers. The council also said it is not known how long the road will be closed.

The A508 in Kingsthorpe will be closed while a burst water main is fixed.

WNC’s social media post said: “Diversions will be in place to help keep traffic moving, but motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

“It is not yet known how long the closure may last. Anyone with questions about the work is asked to contact Anglian Water direct.”

On its website, the water company said it has arrived at the scene, and added: “We're sorry it's taking longer than expected to resolve this issue. We're working hard to make sure this is done as quickly as possible.”

Anglian Water has been contacted for comment about how long the closure is expected to last.