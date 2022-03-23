M1 queues northbound from Northampton following reports of mid-morning crash near motorway services

There are queues on the M1 and A43 following a mid-morning crash on Tuesday

There are queues on the M1 northbound near Northampton following reports of a crash on Wednesday morning (march 23).

National Highways traffic sensors say there are delays of 20 minutes for traffic between junction 15 following a collision near to the services at junction 15A at around 10.30am.