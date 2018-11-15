M1 closed in Northamptonshire with more than 6 miles of queues after 2 lorries and car crash

Part of the M1 in Northamptonshire is closed after a serious crash involving two lorries and a car this evening, Thursday November 15.

The road is closed on the M1 Northbound from junction 16 for the A4500 for Daventry to junction 17 the M45 for Dunchurch / Coventry.

Traffic is diverting off at junction 16 on the exit slip following the crash shortly before 5pm.

There is at least six miles of stationary traffic reported by Highways England and a large amount of trapped traffic at scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Queues are back to Hartwell.