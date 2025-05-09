Long delays on M1 near Northampton as traffic held following vehicle fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are warned of long delays on the M1 near Northampton this morning (Friday May 9), following a vehicle fire.

Traffic was held at around 9.30am on the southbound carriageway between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes.

A photo posted on X by National Highways: East, shows a vehicle well alight, with thick black smoke billowing from it.

The highways agency is warning of delays of up to 30 minutes with congestion totalling around three miles.

There are long delays on the M1 near Northampton following a vehicle fire. Photo: National Highways East.

AA Traffic is reporting stationary traffic, “severe delays” and queues of nearly an hour.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.

Check the latest travel updates for Northampton via the AA’s traffic news page.

More to follow.