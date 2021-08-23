Long delays and queuing traffic for three miles on A14 near Thrapston due to roadworks
Commuters, this morning (August 23) are being warned of long delays and queuing traffic near Thrapston due to road works taking place.
There is currently queuing traffic for three miles on the A14 eastbound at J13 A45 (Thrapston).
There is additionally congestion leading up to J11 (Finedon) and delays are also affecting the A605 southbound back to the Fox Inn Pub and A45 northbound back to Raunds.
The road works are being carried out at the Huntington Road roundabout (A605) by electricity distribution network operator, Western Power Distribution (WPD), and they are taking place from today (Monday, August 23) until Saturday, September 18.
There are temporary traffic signals in place on the roundabout, which are causing delays of around 30 minutes