Commuters, this morning (August 23) are being warned of long delays and queuing traffic near Thrapston due to road works taking place.

There is currently queuing traffic for three miles on the A14 eastbound at J13 A45 (Thrapston).

There is additionally congestion leading up to J11 (Finedon) and delays are also affecting the A605 southbound back to the Fox Inn Pub and A45 northbound back to Raunds.

The roadworks at the Huntington Roundabout are causing long delays on the A14.

The road works are being carried out at the Huntington Road roundabout (A605) by electricity distribution network operator, Western Power Distribution (WPD), and they are taking place from today (Monday, August 23) until Saturday, September 18.