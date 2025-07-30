Incident on track causing major train disruption between Northampton and London Euston
National Rail has reported that the emergency services are dealing with an incident between Milton Keynes and London, meaning that all lines are closed. The disruption is expected to last until around 2pm, and trains between Northampton and London Euston will either be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. The routes affected are Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street and London Euston, and London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham and London, passing through Northampton.
