Here are the top 10 most ticketed streets in Northampton as 25,000 fines handed out in 2021

West Northamptonshire Council traffic wardens handed out 25,431 parking tickets to motorists in the town between January 1 and November 15 of this year.

In total, the council has made £594,756.17 from parking tickets handed out in the above mentioned time period.

Parking tickets in the town are £70 reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days or £50 reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days, according to the council's website.

Abington Street keeps the top spot after 1,677 yellow tickets were handed out between January 1 and November 15. On the same street in 2020, 1,663 tickets were issued, and in 2019, it was 3,833.

Click through the list to see the top 10 most notorious streets for parking tickets in the town.

1. Abington Street was the worst affected street as 1,677 drivers were slapped with yellow tickets between January 1 and November 15

2. Bridge Street was the second worst ticketed street as 847 fines were slapped on driver's windscreens between January 1 and November 15

3. Wellingborough Road saw 738 drivers fined for dodgy parking between January 1 and November 15

4. St Giles' Street came in at number four with 696 tickets handed out by parking wardens between January 1 and November 15