Here are the FIVE new locations in and around Northampton where motorists will be fined for breaking new rules

Here are the FIVE new locations in and around Northampton where motorists could be fined for breaking the rules.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is clamping down on motorists sitting in yellow boxes and blocking busy junctions.

The council says the new enforcement measures, using automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR), are to ‘aid traffic flow’ by ensuring carriageways ‘don’t become blocked by vehicles’, and to ‘help avoid accidents’ taking place at busy junctions.

Enforcement of the proper use of this box junction at St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens in Northampton started today. (February 1).

Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for highways, said: “With our highways partner Kier and the police, we identified the first five spots which would benefit from this kind of enforcement.

“The majority of survey responses came from those who either strongly support or support the introduction of these measures, although some of those who responded to the survey disagreed, but their objections were largely around the introduction of enforcement as a concept.

“As long as people are aware of and are following the rules of the road, they won’t fall foul of these new measures, and we should see fewer accidents and hopefully less congestion as a result.”

Locations

Cameras have been installed at Hermitage Way in Wootton, Victoria Gardens junction with St John’s Street (outside the council’s headquarters) and Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way.

Two further locations already agreed are set to be added at a later stage in Deanshanger Road in Old Stratford and Horsemarket junction with Gold Street and Marefair.

During the first six months of operation at each site a warning notice will be issued for first offences for any given vehicle, thereafter Penalty Charge Notices will be issued, according to WNC.

A WNC spokesman explained the reason behind each location.

The spokesman said: “Vehicles regularly block the hatched yellow box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens – anyone driving into a box junction must have means to exit it without stopping. Enforcement will start there on Thursday (February 1).

“Right turns are not allowed from Fishponds Road into Great Billing Way and enforcement will start there around mid-February.

“Hermitage Way is a bus only route which is routinely used by other motorists and enforcement is also set to start there later in February.

“Entry into the specified stretch of Deanshanger Road is prohibited except for buses. At the Horsemarket junction with Gold St and Marefair, several right and left turns are banned, and drivers should also ensure they follow the blue directional arrow signs. Motorists should avoid stopping in the box junction at the eastern end of Gold Street.”

The Government approved plans for WNC to take on this responsibility, following a positive response to a public consultation, according to the spokesman.

These powers have until now only been used by police but a recent change in the law makes it possible for councils to tackle those breaching regulations.

Further sites for enforcement are under consideration, especially those that residents suggested during the consultation process, say WNC.

It remains to be seen how this new enforcement scheme is received by the public.

Reacting online, one resident said: “A camera. Cameras, police cameras that's all this useless council worry about, money! Maybe worry about your potholes that are damaging people's cars.”

Another said: “What about all the other yellow boxes that are not outside your [WNC] offices?”