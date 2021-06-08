Have your say on if Northampton should be linked with Peterborough and Oxford by rail

A consultation has been launched to scope out if a railway link should be created between Northampton, Oxford and Peterborough.

Last year, a transport strategy was set out by the England Economic Heartland partnership group (EEH) in a bid to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Among its proposals was a 'Northern arc' connecting Peterborough, Northampton and Oxford by train to boost job opportunities and growth.

Image by England's Economic Heartland. The 'Northern Arc', shown in red, would create a railway link between Peterborough, Northampton an Oxford.

Now, a consultation has been launched for residents to give their own evidence on if the link would be a good move.

The survey - which is being conducted on the Buckinghamshire County Council website - asks participants what they would want to railway route to achieve, what are the key journeys people make in the area and even if they should focus on something else.

A report on the proposed arc reads: "A rail corridor in the north of the region would make significant connectivity improvements to communities.

"It would reduce reliance on travel via the West and East Midlands; provide a rail alternative to the A43; improve access to places of high population growth not on the rail network, such as Daventry; provide Corby with more journey options; and provide a route into the West Midlands via Leamington Spa, avoiding Leicester."

However, the plan is one of just 10 proposals to link up towns in midlands being considered by EEH, which are all also being scoped out for feasibility.

Additionally, a railway link between Peterborough and Oxford via Northampton would have to be made from scratch and would cut across large areas of rural South and West Northamptonshire, potentially also in the planned path of HS2.

The EEH said: “Your views will be used to define our desired outcomes for the corridor and to shape our understanding of interventions that may be required to improve connectivity in a way which reduces emissions and supports sustainable growth.

The consultation will end at midnight on June 30, 2021.