Four people injured in A45 crash between Wellingborough and Rushden

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A45 on Sunday (September 16).

At about 12.30am, a silver Ford Fiesta was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden, when for reasons unknown it was in collision with the central reservation, crossing into the westbound carriageway and coming to rest on the verge.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “There were four people in the car who all received injuries, with the front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman, taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information can contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174645.