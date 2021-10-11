Firefighters free trapped Transit driver after A45 crash between Northampton and Wellingborough
Road closed for two hours following smash eastbound near Earls Barton
A van driver had to be out of the wreckage after a smash which closed the part of the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough on Sunday night (October 10).
Firefighters from Moulton and Earls Barton answered 999 calls at 5.20pm following the crash on the eastbound just after the Billing turn.
The road was shut for around two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and for recovery work.
A Northampton Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Crews helped release a 34-year-old man from a Ford Transit van using hydraulic cutters and spreaders. The man was then left in the hands of East Midlands Ambulance Service with crews leaving the scene at 6.26pm."