Drivers left stranded on motorway just off M1 in Northamptonshire after a bridge strike

An entire stretch of motorway has been closed this morning due to an ongoing incident.

The M45 is currently closed westbound between junction 17 of the M1 (just after Watford Gap) and the Dunchurch island in Warwickshire due to a bridge strike.

The eastbound carriageway has now also been closed heading towards Northamptonshire and the M1.

The motorway has been closed since earlier this morning after a low-loader lorry transporting a digger hit a bridge.

Traffic has been left stranded at the scene.

A tweet from @HighwaysEMIDS at 10am said: "Update - the #M45 is closed in both directions for a bridge inspection between the #M1 and #J1 #Dunchurch"

Drivers stranded at the scene of the bridge strike on the M45. Pic via Highways England / www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol and drivers are being warned to allow extra time.

Continue on the M1 northbound past J17, and exit at J19. Join the free flow lane onto the M6 northbound.

Continue until J2, and then exit onto the A46. Continue passing through the roundabout with the B4082 and the roundabout with the A428 (Rugby Road) and then rejoin the A45 at Tollbar Roundabout.