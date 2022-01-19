Dozens of bus services cancelled in Northampton as Stagecoach suffers huge driver shortage

Dozens of bus services in Northampton have been cancelled today (January 19) as Stagecoach suffers a huge drive shortage.

The bus operator has been tweeting updates on services all day and has cancelled dozens of journeys on several routes across the town and further afield.

As well as earlier cancellations, these are this evening’s services that have been cancelled:

The bus operator has a driver shortage issue.

Service 5

From The Drapery: 18:03, 19:37

From Ryeland Rd: 18:24, 19:55

From North Gate: 17:59, 20:28

From Southfields: 18:55

Service 8

From North Gate: 17:10, 19:05, 19:45, 20:25

From Kings Heath: 17:40, 19:21, 20:00

Service 16

From North Gate: 17:11, 18:51

From Ecton Brook: 17:26, 17:56, 19:28

Service 2

From North Gate: 17:15, 18:38, 19:38, 20:08

From Blackthorn: 17:44, 19:02, 20:02, 20:32

Service 12A

From North Gate: 17:21, 18:36, 19:36, 20:36

Service 12

From North Gate: 17:57

D1

D1 17.34 Rugby to Daventry

D1 18.51 Daventry to Northampton

D2 19.40 Northampton to Daventry

D2 20.25 Daventry to Lang Farm

Service 1

From North Gate: 17:20, 18:10

From Overstone Lakes: 17:10, 18:03, 18:48

Service 11

From the Drapery: 16:54

From Grange Park: 17:28

The bus operator has apologised for any inconvenience caused.