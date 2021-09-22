Crash investigators appeal for witnesses after five injured in smash on A509 near Wellingborough

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following a smash on the A509 earlier today

Crash investigators are appealing for a witnesses after five people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision near Wellingborough this morning (Wednesday).

A white Ford Transit, white Hyundai IX35 and grey Mercedes C220 were all involved in the smash at 5.45am on the A509 at the junction with York Road, Wollaston.

The drivers of both cars were rushed to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The Transit driver and two passengers were all treated for minor injuries at Northampton General Hospital.