Busy Northampton road reopens after early morning closure as police attend incident
Police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene
A busy Northampton road was closed in both directions this morning (Friday January 20) due to an incident.
Harlestone Road was closed by the junction with Quarry Road and The Hart pub as police and paramedics attended an incident.
The road reopened around 7.30am this morning.
Delays were reported.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.