Broken down lorry and oil spill shuts one lane on A45 at Northampton

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A45 near Northampton after an oil spill on Thursday lunchtime.

Highways England reported a broken down vehicle is blocking one lane with queues building on the westbound side between Brackmills and the Queen Eleanor roundabout.

But a spokesman said at just after 1pm, "Northamptonshire Police are currently at scene and maintenance crews are on their way to the area to clear up an oil spill and it could take a few hours to clear."