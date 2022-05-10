The A5 remains closed between Towcester and Weedon heading into rush hour on Tuesday morning (May 10) following a crash in the early hours.

National Highways say the road is shut in both directions between the A43 and the A45 due to a collision near Weedon Bec.

No details have been given of injuries of vehicles involved but a spokesperson for the agency confirmed Northamptonshire Police are at the scene and managing the incident.

Traffic is being diverted via the A43, A45 and M1.

Latest estimates say the road is unlikely to reopen until mid-morning and drivers are being advised to re-plan journeys.