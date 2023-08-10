Delays are building on a main Northamptonshire road due to a reported diesel spill.

The A5 is closed in both directions near Daventry and Watford Gap, between the A361 and the A45, this morning (Thursday August 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways says a large diesel spill has been reported and that police officers are in attendance, following a collision between two lorries.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

There are delays of up to 10 minutes on approach, and building.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This happened just after 8.30am this morning when two HGVs were in collision and a large amount of diesel was spilled as a result.

“There is a lot of congestion in the area while the clean-up takes place and motorists are advised to avoid the area for now.”

The spokeswoman said there is not believed to have been any injuries.