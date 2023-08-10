A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions after large diesel spill following collision between two lorries
Delays are building on a main Northamptonshire road due to a reported diesel spill.
The A5 is closed in both directions near Daventry and Watford Gap, between the A361 and the A45, this morning (Thursday August 10).
National Highways says a large diesel spill has been reported and that police officers are in attendance, following a collision between two lorries.
There are delays of up to 10 minutes on approach, and building.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This happened just after 8.30am this morning when two HGVs were in collision and a large amount of diesel was spilled as a result.
“There is a lot of congestion in the area while the clean-up takes place and motorists are advised to avoid the area for now.”
The spokeswoman said there is not believed to have been any injuries.
More to follow.