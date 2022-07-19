A45 closed in both directions in Northampton following 'serious' collision

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A45 following a “serous collision” in Northampton.

The dual carriageway is closed both ways between Riverside and Mereway.

Traffic is backed up from Queen Eleanor to Billing and beyond. National Highways says there are at least two miles of queues in both directions with a diversion in place following a single-car collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are on scene.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted: “Motorists are urged to avoid the A45 at Barnes Meadow in Northampton following a serious road traffic collision this afternoon.

“The road is closed in both directions while emergency services attend the scene.”

A police spokeswoman added: “Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit remain at the scene.

The A45 in Northampton is closed.

“Tailbacks have been cleared however the westbound will remain closed whilst investigations take place.”

AA Traffic and Google Maps are both reporting severe delays. National Highways diversion details are as follows:

■ Road users heading eastbound are advised to follow the solid diamond symbol on road signs:

Exit the A45 eastbound at A428/A45 Barnes Meadow Roundabout and take the 4th exit onto the A428 eastbound.

Follow the A428 to the roundabout with the A509 and take the 1st exit onto the A509 towards Bozeat.

Continue on the A509 back to the A45 at Little Irchester and rejoin the A45 eastbound to continue your journey.

■ Road users heading westbound are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Leave the A45 westbound at the J14 and take the 2nd exit at the first roundabout and the 3rd exit at the 2nd roundabout to join the A509.

Follow the A509 through Strixton and Bozeat to the roundabout with the A428 and take the 3rd exit onto the A428 westbound.

Proceed on the A428 back to the A45 Barnes Meadow roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A45 westbound.