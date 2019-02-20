A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough has REOPENED following a serious crash this morning

The main road between Northampton and Wellingbororough was closed today (Wednesday) following a collision between a van and a lorry.

Highways closed the A45 eastbound between the A428 Barnes Meadow junction to the A509 Wilby Way junction after the crash, which happened at around 6.15am.

The WNAA coming into land close to the scene of the crash

The closure has caused miles of tailbacks for anyone travelling in that direction throughout the morning.

Police have since confirmed that a van went into the back of a flatbed lorry.

The Warwickshire and Air Ambulance landed nearby as all emergency rushed to the scene.

The van driver is said to have non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Highways England tweeted just after 11.15am: "The A45 has reopened following a serious collision this morning. there will be traffic queues around Barnes Meadow/Riverside area but these will clear over the next 20 minutes or so."

