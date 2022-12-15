News you can trust since 1931
A14 closed near Finedon due to collision as drivers warned of long delays

National Highways is warning of up to 30 minutes

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A road traffic collision has closed part of the A14 near Finedon and drivers are being warned of long delays.

National Highways tweeted at 9.23am today (December 15) that the A14 is closed eastbound at Junction 11 at Finedon.

Traffic is being diverted off at the exit slip and back on at the entry slip. National Highways is warning of delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the closure.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Part of the A14 near Finedon is closed.
