Transform the town with floral displays for this year's Northampton in Bloom

Entries are open for the annual Northampton in Bloom competition to decorate the town with flowers.

The annual competition, led by the borough council, is open to schools, community groups, residents, businesses, allotments, parish councils and individuals, and everyone from novices to professional gardeners can take part.

This year’s theme for displays is ‘remembrance’, to mark the centenary for those who gave their lives in the First World War.

Planned public displays will include the planting up of the shoe maker’s last statue in Abington Street, as well as hanging baskets around the town centre and a flower carpet in St Giles’ Square.

For the first time this year, the town has been invited to enter the Britain in Bloom, after winning a gold medal and category in last year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “Bloom brings communities across the town together with the aim of improving the whole town for residents and visitors.

“It’s brilliant to see so many individuals, schools, businesses and community groups working together to help us show everyone how proud we are of the town. We had 90 participants last year and we are aiming for at least 100 this year.”

Emily Mitchell, of Cramden Nursery in Kingsthorpe, one of the competition sponsors, said: “We’ve sponsored the competition for the past two years and we’re very excited to be involved again this year.

“It’s great to see the town making such an impressive impact in the competition.”

The competition is open to everyone from novices to professional gardeners and the East Midlands in Bloom judges will be visiting the town during the first two weeks of July and the Britain in Bloom judges during the first two weeks of August. Dates will be confirmed nearer the time.

For more information visit the borough council website.

To download a registration form, email bloom@northampton.gov.uk or telephone 0300 330 7000. If you require any guidance for your project, our Bloom Officer would be happy to discuss this with you.