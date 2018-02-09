Training on spotting the signs of extremism given at Corby school

Professionals from organisations across the county have taken part in safeguarding training led by officers from Northamptonshire Police.

The training centred on how agencies can best work together to identify signs of families that are at risk of falling victim to extremist ideology.

Yesterday's safeguarding event

The scenario-based training mirrored real life cases from other parts of the country that have seen whole families travel abroad under the misconception that they were creating a better life, often taking very young children with them.

The scenarios, coupled with expert speakers, examined how police, social care, heath, education, adult services and prison and probation, would take action to safeguard the family and children and assess the threat, risk and vulnerability posed.

The aim being to work to support and protect those that might be vulnerable to radicalisation and ensuring that individuals are diverted away before crime is committed.

The session took place at Brooke Weston Academy yesterday (Thursday) and was organised by Northamptonshire Police’s Special Branch.

It was the first such training exercise to take place in Corby and officers hope to continue the programme at different locations around the county following positive feedback from attendees.

PC Shane O’Brien, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “These training events are very popular as we all understand the need to work closely to respond to concerns about radicalisation.

“Those of us working with families in Northamptonshire have a responsibility to keep people safe and make sure any necessary safeguarding measures are in place.

“The seminar allowed us to share best practice and make links with other agencies that can help to spot the signs of extremism at an early stage.

“I would urge anyone who has concerns about potential terrorist activity within the community to please call us on 101.

“We need the help and support of the public to keep communities in Northamptonshire safe.”

This was the second of six events planned to be held in schools across the county with locations in Kettering, Daventry and Northampton also set to benefit from the training.