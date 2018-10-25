Train passengers travelling to Birmingham from Northampton told to 'allow extra time to get home' tonight

Rail users on the line between London Euston and Birmingham New Street are being advised to allow extra time for this evening’s commute.

All lines were blocked for over three hours between Coventry and Northampton earlier today while emergency services dealt with an incident near the railway.

The line has now re-opened but trains and traincrew are out of position.

This will affect the evening peak services out of the capital and the second-city.

London Northwestern Rail says it is working hard to reduce the impact on commuters but is advising people to allow more time for their journeys home.

For the latest rail travel information, passengers can check their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

London Northwestern Railway is advising anyone who had their train journey delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim compensation via their website.