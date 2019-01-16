Train lines re-open from Northampton to Birmingham after person is killed

Railway lines between Northampton and Birmingham New Street have now re-opened after two people were hit by a train - but disruption is ongoing.

Emergency services were called today at 1.16pm to deal with an incident at Adderley Park, in the east of Birmingham.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers for British Transport Police were called at 1.16pm on Wednesday, January 16 to Adderley railway station in Birmingham following a report of a person being struck by a train.

"The person sadly died at the scene. A second person was also struck by the train and suffered serious head injuries.

"They have been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances behind the incident."

West Midlands Railway has tweeted: 'All lines between #NewStreet, #Coventry & #Northampton have reopened following the earlier incident at Adderley Park.

'However, disruption is ongoing due to displaced trains/crew and Adderley Park station itself remains closed'.