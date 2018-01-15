TRAFFIC: Severe delays of up to sixty minutes reported near Northampton

Severe delays of up to an hour have been reported near Northampton town centre this morning.

An average speed of 10 mph has been reported on the A45 Nene Valley Way westbound with long queues leading as far as Wellingborough.

A lane is reportedly blocked following a road traffic collision. Normal traffic is expected to resume at around 11.30am.

Meanwhile, delays of up to 25 minutes and an average speed of 5mph has been reported on the A43 southbound heading into Northampton near the Round Spinney Industrial Estate.