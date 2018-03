A serious crash has closed the third lane of the M1 near Northampton and delays of up to two hours have been reported.

A multi-vehicle collision has been reported between J15A and J16 near Northampton.

Queues of up to two hours have been reported as the third lane of the M1 is closed.

The crash is expected to be cleared between 19.15 and 19.30 tonight. In the meantime, severe delays are expected.