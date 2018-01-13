TRAFFIC: Road blocked and slow traffic in Northampton town centre following crash

Slow moving traffic has been reported following a road incident in Northampton centre.

An average speed of 5mph has been reported around the junction where the A428 Bedford Road meets Victoria Promenade, near Beckets Park.

The road is partially blocked and long queues have been reported on the nearby A5123 York Road.

There is currently no right turn into Bedford Road from Victoria Promenade.

It comes at the same time as nearby Billing Road is closed for roadworks. A detour is in place through Cliftonville.

The incident was first reported at around 1pm.