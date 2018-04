The A45 in Northampton is closed westbound between the A43 (Riverside) and the A428/A5095 (Barnes Meadow) due to a 'police incident', Highways England reports.

There is also a closure on the eastbound carriageway at the A428/A5095 junction with traffic able to use the exit and entry slip roads to pass.

Traffic is being diverted.

Highways England urges drivers to allow additional travelling time if heading towards the area or to consider alternative routes where possible.