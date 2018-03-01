TRAFFIC: Main roads through Northampton gridlocked due to rush-hour snowstorm

Major roads in and around Northampton are at a standstill as people left work en masse in order to beat the worsening snow.

Travel website AA reported at 5.30pm that there wa queueing traffic due to snow on A4500 Wellingborough Road Both ways between A508 Broad Street and A5123 Wellingborough Road. The congestion is affecting surrounding areas.

There are also queues due to snow on the A45 Nene Valley Way Northbound between A508 and A43 Lumbertubs Way Interchange and the surrounding area.

Delays of 25 minutes were reported on Saxon Avenue Northbound between A508 Northampton Road and A45 Mere Way.

The entire route from Roade to Billing Aquadrome on the A508 and A45 is either slow moving traffic (reduced to 5mph) or stationary queues.

There are various other delays around the town as knock-on effects continue.

Keep up to date with the latest traffic news here.

