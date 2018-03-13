TRAFFIC: Long delays across Northampton after emergency repairs and accidents

Drivers are being warned of long delays on two major roads out of Northampton tonight after two separate incidents.

Delays of up to 15 minutes have been reported across Northampton during today's rush hour.

The main roadway on the A45 Nene Valley Way is closed due to emergency repairs following damage to the carriageway earlier today (March 13).

An average speed of five miles per hour has been reported across the A45, Mere Way, Towcester Road in Northampton town centre.

Meanwhile, police have closed Boughton Green Road, in Kinsgthorpe, following a collision.

A collision involving a motorbike and a car has also been reported on Pitsford Road, near Moulton.