Heavy traffic has been reported on the M1 in both directions at J15 near Northampton.

Delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported on the northbound lane approaching Northampton due to heavy congestion.

It has led to long tailbacks leading up the A45 southbound, particularly near the Brackmills estate.

A lorry reportedly broke down and closed on lane at the same junction at around 4pm today, but it is not clear if this is the cause of the congestion.