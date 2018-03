A main road in Northampton is blocked after a pedestrian was in a collision with a car.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said Kettering Road is currently blocked between St Michaels Avenue and Cowper Street in the direction of the town centre, causing delays of 20 minutes and rising.

Police are currently at the scene of the collision.

The pedestrian has been taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

Updates to follow.