Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in car crash near Northampton

A car passenger has been airlifted to hospital after the car she was travelling in rolled on a notorious road near Northampton.

The single-car collision happened at 8.15pm last night (Monday) between Nobottle and Duston, on Roman Road, which is commonly called Nobottle Road.

For reasons that are unclear, a green Vauxhall Vectra left the road near to the water tower and rolled.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "A woman travelling in the front passenger seat suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance.

"Her condition was described this morning, June 11, as remaining serious."

It is the second serious crash in two days on Nobottle Road.

Anyone with information about the collision, or who saw what happened, is asked to call the Northamptonshire Police Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.