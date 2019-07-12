Water main replacement works to cause disruption in Northamptonshire village

Drivers are being warned that 18 weeks of planned speed restrictions will be in place in the area around a Northamptonshire village.

Speed restrictions will come into effect in Lamport and Draughton from July 29 and will continue in force for a period of 18 weeks.

It is expected that speed limits will prohibit traffic from exceeding 20 mph or 40 mph until November 15th.

From July 29 to September 20, High Street in Lamport will be effected from A508 Harborough Road to Old Road.

From September 20 to November 15, High Street, Old Road and Rothwell Road in Lamport, will be effected from A508 Harborough Road to de-restriction signs.

From September 20 to November 15, Rothwell Road in Lamport and Draughton, will be effected from de-restriction signs eastbound for 2 kilometres.

Northamptonshrie Highways has urged motorists to use alternative routes including Old Road, Rothwell Road, Loddington Road, High Street, Church Lane, Braybrooke Road, Arthingworth Road to Desborough, Desborough Road, Braybrooke Road and A508.