Train travellers late night and early morning disruption on Northampton-Long Buckby line

RAIL passengers face disruption on late-night and early morning trains over four days between Northampton and Long Buckby.

Engineering works mean that southbound tracks will be closed from Rugby through to Castle Station between 9pm and 5am each night between January 20 and 23.

London Northwestern Railway say passengers travelling on their 05:24 service from Long Buckby will need to take a replacement bus service at 05:11 to reach Northampton and London on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings that week.

And travellers heading to Northampton from Birmingham on the 22:55 service on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights will need to change at Coventry and Rugby before catching a bus to finish their journey -- arriving at Northampton at 00:40, nearly 45 minutes later than usual.

Arena Birmingham is expected to be packed on January 22 for a Vitality Netball Nations Cup event involving England, New Zealand, Jamaica and South Africa.

Passengers are warned to check with National Rail journey planner before travelling.