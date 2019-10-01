Traffic chaos around Northampton thanks to flash flooding on M1 and A45

A combination of flash flooding on the M1 and A45 and rush hour traffic has caused long delays on roads around Northampton this afternoon (Tuesday, October 1).

The exit slip road for junction 16 of the M1 for the A4500 Daventry is shut and one lane is blocked northboundthanks to significant flooding - leading to queues all the way back past junction 15.

One lane is also blocked on the southbound side of the motorway at J16.

Flooding on the A45 between Mereway and the M1 is also causing congestion with one lane closed on the westbound carriageway.

And there has also been a crash on the A45 eastbound from the A43 Lumbertubs Way to the A5076 Great Billing Way.

Roads surrounding these areas are also blocked up, as well as on the A5123 in the town centre and Towcester Road, due to a stalled van.

Traffic is also heavy on the A508 Harborough Road, A43 and A5095.