Breaking the law while behind the wheel can come with a hefty fine attached - and put points on your license too

This is how many points you'll get on your licence for these driving offences

Breaking the law while behind the wheel can come with a hefty fine attached - and put points on your license too.

Drivers who accumulate 12 or more penalty points from motoring offences within a three-year period can face a ban from driving for up to six months, while six or more penalty points within two years of passing your driving test can lead to a license withdrawal and a re-test requirement. Specialists from LeaseVan.co.uk have outlined which 12 driving offences carry penalty points as standard, and how many points you could be hit with if you infringe these rules.

Penalty points: 5 to 10

1. Failing to stop after an accident or failing to report an accident

Penalty points: 5 to 10
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Penalty points: 3 to 9

2. Careless and inconsiderate driving

Penalty points: 3 to 9
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Penalty points: 6 to 8

3. Driving without insurance

Penalty points: 6 to 8
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Penalty points: 6

4. Using a hand held mobile phone when driving

Penalty points: 6
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3