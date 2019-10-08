This is how long multi-way traffic lights will be in place in Sandy Lane area of Northampton

A set of multi-way traffic lights have been causing traffic chaos on the outskirts of New Duston.

The lights, between Berrywood Road and New Sandy Lane on the double roundabout, were installed on Friday.

Motorists took to social media to complain saying: "Please tell what is the point of leaving the horrendous traffic lights set up on the double roundabout Sandy Lane in Duston over the weekend when they’re not even digging up the road surface just the verge. Hopefully someone will see some sense and sort it out."

Another frustrated driver said: "The queues of traffic at 4pm from these roadworks were absolutely horrendous with traffic backing up at a standstill right down to the dual carriageway. Absolute chaos."

One motorist took to Facebook to descrbe them as 'atrocious', while another called them 'a joke' for causing so much chaos.

According to Northamptonshire County Council, the lights are due to be in place until October 17.

Excavation and installation work is being carried out by Gas Transportation Co Ltd.

