This is every mobile speed camera location in Northampton this week

These are the locations of every mobile speed camera operating in Northampton this week.

All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from Northamptonshire Police safer roads unit. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the precise location of the speed cameras on the roads.

Speed limit: 30mph

1. A508 Broad Street

Speed limit: 30mph
Speed limit: 30mph

2. A428 Harlestone Road

Speed limit: 30mph
Speed limit: 30mph

3. A508 Kingsthorpe Road

Speed limit: 30mph
Speed limit: 30mph

4. Abington Park Crescent

Speed limit: 30mph
