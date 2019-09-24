This is every mobile speed camera location in Northampton this week

These are the locations of every mobile speed camera operating in Northampton this week.

All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from Northamptonshire Police safer roads unit. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the precise location of the speed cameras on the roads.

A508 Broad Street Speed limit: 30mph

A428 Harlestone Road Speed limit: 30mph

A508 Kingsthorpe Road Speed limit: 30mph

Abington Park Crescent Speed limit: 30mph

