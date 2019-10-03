Teenage girl dies in hospital after car crash on A5 in Northamptonshire

A teenage girl who suffered serious injuries in a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire has died in hospital.

A black Vauxhall Corsa crashed with a red Vauxhall Astra travelling in the opposite direction at the turn for Bugbrooke at around 7.20pm on September 25.

The crash was on the A5 near the turn for Bugbrooke. Photo: Google

A 16-year-old passenger in the Corsa was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where she passed away the next day.

Investigations into the collision continue, with witnesses and anyone with information urged to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 486 of September 25.