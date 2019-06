Drivers are being warned of severe delays on the A45 near Northampton after a car fire.

Highways England tweeted at 6.45pm on Friday: “#A45 eastbound just after Earls Barton is slow, with around 2.5 miles of delays due to a car fire. #TrafficOfficers are on scene with a single lane closed awaiting recovery and clear up. Please plan ahead and consider another route if able to.”