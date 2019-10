'Substantial' flooding on the M1 near Northampton is causing long delays for motorists this afternoon (Tuesday, October 1).

Drivers are being urged to take extreme caution when approaching junction 16 for the A45 at Upper Heyford by Highways England.

Two lanes are blocked by the flash flood and queues go back past junction 15 for the A45 at Collingtree according to the AA Travel website.