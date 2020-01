Traffic was gridlocked on the A45 this morning as commuters battled to reach the M1.

Major queues built up following reports of a spillage closing one lane between the Queen Eleanor roundabout and Junction 15.

Drivers were backing up as far as Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow Interchange before 8am.

More queues were reported on the A508 heading towards the M1 and Northampton as Junction 15 struggled to cope.