Drivers are being warned of severe delays on the M1 going south from Northampton towards Milton Keynes after an accident involving a car and a lorry.

The accident happened earlier this morning before junction 14 at Milton Keynes, with congestion back to Junction 15 at Northampton. The accident happened in the roadworks area.

The AA was warning of delays of over an hour.

There are no details of any injuries at this stage.