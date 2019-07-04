'Sinkhole' on busy Brackley road causes traffic chaos and damages car

A 'sinkhole' created a large pothole on a busy road in Brackley yesterday (Wednesday, July 3), which added to the traffic issues in the town after the closure of the A43.

The huge divot on Turweston Road was causing issues for drivers as they could not get around it and there was no warning it was even there.

Eventually bystanders, including Brackley campaigner Mark Morrell, known as Mr Pothole, helped Brackley town councillors and police put a cordon around it.

Mr Morrell tweeted that at least one car had been damaged by the hole.

Northamptonshire County Council's highways team said they were aware of the issue and are on site after liaising with police and will update when they are able to.

Brackley resident Dave Gaster tweeted that the issue had been handed over to Anglian Water yesterday, adding this morning that the hole had grown.

The 'sinkhole' on Turweston Road, Brackley. Photo: Dave Gaster

The council has been contacted for comment.