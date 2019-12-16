Shoppers can get into Northampton town centre for £1 with Christmas park and ride service

A family of five will be able to get into Northampton town centre for £1 thanks to a park and ride service from Sixfields this Christmas.

The Northampton Borough Council and Uno Buses service started today (Monday, December 16) and will run every weekday until Christmas Eve, with free parking in the town centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Uno Buses is providing the park and ride service

Council leader Jonathan Nunn said: “We’ve made the service even cheaper this year as we want to try and encourage as many people as possible to use it.

“Town centre Christmas traffic can be very busy so a trip on the bus has the potential to make the whole experience more enjoyable.

“Of course, those who choose to drive into town can still use our car parks which are charged at £1 per hour."

Service users will be able to park their cars in the Claret car park in Edgar Mobbs Way, the road running from the football stadium to Travis Perkins, free of charge and then buy a £1 Uno bus ticket covering up to two adults and three children.

Buses will run from every 20 minutes from 6.30am to 10am and from 4pm until 7pm and every 30 minutes from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.unobus.info for full details.

Ed Cameron, commercial manager for Uno Buses, said: “We're delighted to be working with Northampton Borough Council to provide extra park and ride facilities into Northampton.

“Every week thousands of people use our park and ride route from Sixfields.

"Uno's buses are smart and comfortable with free WiFi and USB charging sockets, and we look forward to welcoming everyone on board in the lead up to Christmas.”