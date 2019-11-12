Drivers are facing severe delays on the A45 around Northampton this morning.

Traffic is reportedly stationary on the A45 coming into Northampton from Great Doddington.

There are no reports of an accident at this stage but one motorist said an ambulance was just seen heading down the A45 westbound towards Northampton.

The AA reported there were delays earlier this morning due to a stalled van.

"Partially blocked, long delays and queueing traffic for seven miles due to stalled van on A45 Nene Valley Way Westbound at A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange). Congestion to Earls Barton. Travel time is 40 minutes."

This statement was posted at around 7.45am.