Sales of discount Northampton bus ticket suspended due to 'fraudulent' passes being used

Sales of a monthly discounted bus ticket in Northampton have been suspended due to reports of fake passes in circulation.

The Northampton Buzz Card can be used for unlimited travel across the town, Grange Park, Boughton and Moulton on services run by Britannia Bus, Centrebus, Red Rose Travel, Stagecoach, Uno and The Village Hopper.

But the sale of new tickets has been halted by Northamptonshire County Council.

The authority has posted on its website that the sale of the four-weekly passes has been suspended 'due to fraudulent passes being used'.

Existing passes already issued can still be used- though one reader contacted the Chronicle and Echo to say that her £64-a-month pass had been refused by a number of drivers who believed it to be fake.

The county council has been contacted for further comment.